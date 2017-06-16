Philando Castile Trial: Jeronimo Yanez found not guilty

The furious mother of the black man fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer last year has said she hopes the officer who shot him dies tonight.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop last year has been found not guilty on all three charges by a jury consisting of 10 white people and two black.

The decision was announced on Friday, nearly a year after the shocking event was partially streamed online.