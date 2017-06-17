Barack Obama could be the next president of Harvard University

Previous President Barack Obama could again become a president, but this time it would be as the president of Harvard University.
The Boston Globe has tossed his name into the ring as a probable successor to current Harvard President Drew Faust, the school’s first female president who reported this week she wants to venture down from the post.
