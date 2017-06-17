Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1618 Seeds: 16068 Comments: 87256 Since: Oct 2008

Anti-Gay [And Racist] Steve Scalise Was Saved by a Gay Black Woman

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: thedailybanter.com
Seeded on Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:30 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

While it is horrendous that Rep. Steve Scalise was shot, a story has emerged about the shooting that took place in Virginia earlier this week that will, after he hopefully recover from his injuries, help him heal from his own unpleasant past. 

Scalise has a history of deeply unpleasant homophobia, bigotry and sexism, and even spoke at a white nationalist meeting

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor