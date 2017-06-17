While it is horrendous that Rep. Steve Scalise was shot, a story has emerged about the shooting that took place in Virginia earlier this week that will, after he hopefully recover from his injuries, help him heal from his own unpleasant past.
Scalise has a history of deeply unpleasant homophobia, bigotry and sexism, and even spoke at a white nationalist meeting.
Anti-Gay [And Racist] Steve Scalise Was Saved by a Gay Black Woman
