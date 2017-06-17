Newsvine

Ken Starr Sees a 'Stunning Lack of Blowjobs' In Obstruction Case Against Trump

Though he’s now the chancellor of Baylor University, Ken Starr was made a household name in America while he was the Republican-picked special counsel investigating President Bill Clinton during the  infamous Monica Lewinsky affair.

The argument that Starr made back then, along with the Republicans who hired him, was that justice had been obstructed when Mr. Clinton lied about the oral sex favor he received from Ms. Lewinsky. This week, when being interviewed on CNNStarr indicated that he didn’t think there was a case that temporary President Donald Trump obstructed justice, however. Mr. Starr pointed to a “stunning lack” of a key component that he was was “integral to the case against President Clinton.”

