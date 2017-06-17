Public High Schools Sending Students To Christian Camp

Three Florida public high schools in the Alachua County School District are reportedly sending their student football players to a Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp this summer.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) notes on its website that public schools in Gainesville, Eastside and Buchholtz have scheduled the students' attendance at the camp, which states its mission is to show athletes and coaches "the challenge and adventure of receiving Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord, serving Him in their relationships and in the fellowship of church."