Town hall crowd boos GOP senator for brushing off woman with chronic illness

The Republican Party is still clinging to its secret health care repeal plan, despite the fact that the bill is massively unpopular.

Millions of people would be harmed by the bill’s passage, and a new report shows that it would also lead to the loss of nearly one million jobs.

But none of that has dissuaded the GOP from trying to ram the bill through under cover of darkness.

Not even the pleas of their own frightened constituents are enough to change some Republican minds.