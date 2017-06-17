Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1622 Seeds: 16079 Comments: 87352 Since: Oct 2008

Democratic Strategist Launches #HuntRepublicans After Congressional GOP Shooting

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: mediaite.com
Seeded on Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

So much for civility.

In the wake of the horrific shootings at a GOP congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition and wounded four other people, a longtime New Jersey Democratic political strategist responded by introducing the hashtags #HuntRepublicans and #HuntRepublicanCongressmen.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor