Twitter may have failed to protect its users from discrimination, but a new app is ready to shield you from homophobic slurs.
#LoveWins, a free add-on for your Google Chrome browser, will delete words like ‘faggot,’ ‘trannies’ and ‘poofs’, and replace them positive, rainbow-coloured words.
'Shut up amazing human': new app takes homophobic abuse and turns it into rainbow-coloured positivity
