Authorities have found a third noose hanging in Washington, D.C. Law enforcement officials say this noose was found on a lamp post near the National Gallery of Art.
Just recently, tourists found a noose hanging on the floor of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Days before that, a noose was found near Hirshhorn Museum, a contemporary art museum.
AUTHORITIES FIND THIRD NOOSE HANGING IN WASHINGTON, D.C.
