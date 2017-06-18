Newsvine

AUTHORITIES FIND THIRD NOOSE HANGING IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

Seeded by Soph0571
Seeded on Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:02 AM
Authorities have found a third noose hanging in Washington, D.C.  Law enforcement officials say this noose was found on a lamp post near the National Gallery of Art.

Just recently, tourists found a noose hanging on the floor of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.  Days before that, a noose was found near Hirshhorn Museum, a contemporary art museum.

