Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1622 Seeds: 16079 Comments: 87344 Since: Oct 2008

Conspiracy Theorists Panic as Rep. Scalise Recovers in Same Hospital Where Seth Rich Died

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: heatst.com
Seeded on Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The specter of Seth Rich continues to haunt the dark corners of the Internet.

The Democratic National Committee staffer who was murdered last year in Washington, D.C., has spawned a number of conspiracy theories, namely that Hillary Clinton had him murdered for leaking DNC emails to WikiLeaks. While there are no public leads or suspects into Rich’s murder, the conspiracies are equally lacking in evidence.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor