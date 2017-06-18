The specter of Seth Rich continues to haunt the dark corners of the Internet.
The Democratic National Committee staffer who was murdered last year in Washington, D.C., has spawned a number of conspiracy theories, namely that Hillary Clinton had him murdered for leaking DNC emails to WikiLeaks. While there are no public leads or suspects into Rich’s murder, the conspiracies are equally lacking in evidence.
Conspiracy Theorists Panic as Rep. Scalise Recovers in Same Hospital Where Seth Rich Died
