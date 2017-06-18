Newsvine

Biden: Obama experienced racism 'many times' while in office

Joe Biden has spoken out about the racism former President Obama faced while in office.

He recently told Fresh Air's Terry Gross, "The fact is: There is racism; it does exist."

The former Vice President added that Obama "was the brunt of it many times, but because of his caliber, because of his integrity, because of his humanity, he was able to rise above what I would have found difficult to dismiss and go on and get a lot of business done."

