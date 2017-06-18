Conservatives have given Prime Minister Theresa May 10 days to turn around her premiership before they demand a vote of no confidence, forcing her out of the job.
Confidence in May is at an all-time low after she failed to secure a majority in the general election and following the backlash she received for her response to the Grenfell Tower disaster, with currently at least 58 people missing and presumed dead.
'Shape up or ship out': Tories give Theresa May 10 days to show she is fit to lead
