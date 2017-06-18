Newsvine

'Shape up or ship out': Tories give Theresa May 10 days to show she is fit to lead

Conservatives have given Prime Minister Theresa May 10 days to turn around her premiership before they demand a vote of no confidence, forcing her out of the job.

Confidence in May is at an all-time low after she failed to secure a majority in the general election and following the backlash she received for her response to the Grenfell Tower disaster, with currently at least 58 people missing and presumed dead.

