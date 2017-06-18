Evangelist Franklin Graham — a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump — expressed concern in a Facebook post Friday about Christians refugees from Iraq being "rounded up" for deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"I understand a policy of deporting people who are here illegally and have broken the law," Graham wrote. "I don’t know all of the details, but I would encourage our president to give great consideration to the threat to lives of Christians in countries like Iraq."
Trump-supporting evangelist Franklin Graham is worried about refugees — as long as they're Christian
