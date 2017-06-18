It took more than six months for bigots to plan an anti-gay march in Washington DC and boy oh boy, was it worth it. Tens of ’em descended on the nation’s capital to show their opposition to same-sex marriage (now legally called ‘marriage’). The total count of attendees was a whooping 47 people, including babies, according to Joe My God.
Tens Of People Descend On D.C. To Participate In Anti-Gay March (IMAGES)
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:54 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment