Tens Of People Descend On D.C. To Participate In Anti-Gay March (IMAGES)

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: oppositionreport.com
Seeded on Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:54 AM
It took more than six months for bigots to plan an anti-gay march in Washington DC and boy oh boy, was it worth it. Tens of ’em descended on the nation’s capital to show their opposition to same-sex marriage (now legally called ‘marriage’). The total count of attendees was a whooping 47 people, including babies, according to Joe My God.

