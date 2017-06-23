Evolution will no longer be taught in Turkish secondary schools after being described as a “controversial subject” by the government.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has personally approved the change, which will be part of a new national curriculum being published later this month.
The head of the education ministry’s curriculum board, Alpaslan Durmuş, said a section on Darwinism would be cut from biology classes from 2019.
Turkey to stop teaching evolution in secondary schools as part of new national curriculum
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:09 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment