How Republicans Are Trying to End Abortion Access Through Obamacare Repeal

Congressional Republicans want to use their Obamacare repeal bill to prohibit any health insurance plan, private or public, from covering abortion care.

But that goal could sink under the weight of its own ambition.

The American Health Care Act (AHCA) in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) in the U.S. Senate prevent private health insurance plans, individual plans, and at least some employer-sponsored plans, from covering abortion. Republicans impose the restrictions through federal tax credits that are less generous than those enacted under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), President Obama’s signature health-care reform law. The structure of the tax credits differ between the two chambers.