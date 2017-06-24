Newsvine

Sarah Palin's political brand has been reduced to a clickbait farm

Quick: When was the last time you thought about former Democratic presidential candidates Bill Richardson, Dennis Kucinich or Mike Gravel?

 

Chances are, it’s been a while. If you’re a conservative Republican, however, more than likely, in the past few weeks, you’ve read or been forwarded an article found on the myriad of publications and “advertorial” websites that have been launched by failed GOP candidates like Mike Huckabee, Ron Paul, Alan West — or Herman Cain.

