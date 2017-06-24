Newsvine

CIA: Putin personally ordered cyber campaign to help get Trump elected

View Original Article: – DeadState
Seeded on Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:45 AM
According to a Washington Post report published this Friday, CIA intelligence from last summer revealed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “direct involvement” in a cyber campaign intended to help Donald Trump win the presidency and damage Hillary Clinton’s chances. The Post‘s report, titled “Obama’s secret struggle to punish Russia for Putin’s election assault,” focuses on the Obama administration’s response to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

