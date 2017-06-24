'Handmaid's Tale' protesters greet Mike Pence at Colorado speech

Protesters outfitted in red robes and white bonnets -- the signature get-up worn by "handmaids" in the Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" -- greeted Vice President Mike Pence Friday outside a speaking engagement in Colorado at the conservative Christian organization Focus on the Family.

"The Handmaid's Tale" is set a dystopian future, where fertile women are forced into sexual servitude and identifiable by their distinct robe and bonnet.