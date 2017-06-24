The Trump administration just pulled funding from a group that fights white extremism

Fighting right-wing extremism takes work — resources, research, experienced counselors who can speak to those entrenched in hate-based communities, and a network that can help those escaping that lifestyle find a way to rebuild.

The Department of Justice stopped funding Life After Hate on Friday, quietly taking the group off the list of organizations that receive grants for fighting violent extremism. The Obama administration had promised$400,000 to the group, which provides a pipeline for those who want to escape violent white supremacist and reform their lives. Now, that money is off the table for the only group on the list that worked to stem the tide of white supremacist violence.