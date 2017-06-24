Newsvine

The world's biggest hacking group thinks Nasa is about to announce alien life

Hacktivist group Anonymous, who have previously taken shots at Isis, Donald Trump and the Westboro Baptist Church, are claiming that Nasa is about to announce they've discovered alien life.  

According to the group's latest YouTube video, during the last meeting of the U.S. Science, Space and Technology committee a Nasa spokesperson, Professor Thomas Zurbuchen, stated:

Our civilisation is on the verge of discovering evidence of alien life in the cosmos. Taking into account all of the different activities and missions that are searching for alien life, we are on the verge of making one of the most profound, unprecedented discoveries in history.

