Who is Brian Smith? He was a PR Director of an unspecified company, until earlier today when he used Twitter to post a joke which represented a sexist attack on Chelsea Clinton, calling her a “dog.” Chelsea saw the tweet and replied, cheerfully blowing off the joke. But just a few hours later, Smith came back to Twitter to announce that he’d been fired from his job.
Man gets fired after sexist Twitter post about Chelsea Clinton
Seeded on Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:15 AM
