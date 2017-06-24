Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1626 Seeds: 16100 Comments: 87452 Since: Oct 2008

Man gets fired after sexist Twitter post about Chelsea Clinton

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: palmerreport.com
Seeded on Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:15 AM
Discuss:

Who is Brian Smith? He was a PR Director of an unspecified company, until earlier today when he used Twitter to post a joke which represented a sexist attack on Chelsea Clinton, calling her a “dog.” Chelsea saw the tweet and replied, cheerfully blowing off the joke. But just a few hours later, Smith came back to Twitter to announce that he’d been fired from his job.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor