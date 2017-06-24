President Donald Trump has spent more taxpayer funds on White House furnishings in the first five months of his administration than his predecessor, Barack Obama, spent in the same span of time, it was reported on Friday.
American Bridge PAC, an organization which is ‘committed to holding Republicans accountable for their words and actions,’ obtained copies of federal procurement records through May 31, according to Mic.
Trump has changed the White House dramatically and spent $133,000 in 5 months
