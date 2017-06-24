Newsvine

Catholic Bishop Decrees No Funerals Or Last Rites For Married Gays Unless They Repent On Their Deathbed

The Washington Post reports:

The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield, Ill., is calling on priests there to deny Holy Communion and even funeral rites to people in same-sex unions unless they show “some signs of repentance” for their relationships before death.

