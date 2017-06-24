The Washington Post reports:
The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield, Ill., is calling on priests there to deny Holy Communion and even funeral rites to people in same-sex unions unless they show “some signs of repentance” for their relationships before death.
Catholic Bishop Decrees No Funerals Or Last Rites For Married Gays Unless They Repent On Their Deathbed
