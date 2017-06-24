Newsvine

Missouri Reps Vote To Let Your Boss Fire You If You Use Birth Control

View Original Article: care2.com
Seeded on Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:57 AM
Should your boss be able to fire you if he found out you had an abortion? Should your landlord be able to evict you if he objects to the fact that you use contraceptives?

The answers to those questions should be obvious “nos,” yet it’s already frighteningly close to becoming a reality in Missouri. This week, the state House passed SB 5, legislation that would make it easier for employers and landlords to discriminate against workers and tenants based upon personal health decisions.

