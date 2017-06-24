Newsvine

Hillary Clinton: If Republicans Pass This Health Care Bill, 'They're the Death Party'

Hillary Clinton has been somewhat vocal in weighing in on the health care legislation in the Senate this week.

And today she tweeted that if the GOP passes it, “they’re the death party”:

Hillary Clinton ✔@HillaryClinton

Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this bill, they're the death party. https://twitter.com/topherspiro/status/877967631734538242 …

10:39 PM - 23 Jun 2017

