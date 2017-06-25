Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1627 Seeds: 16104 Comments: 87472 Since: Oct 2008

Video of Quebec history float goes viral amid allegations of racism

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBC
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:35 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A float in Montreal's Fête nationale parade Saturday quickly prompted widespread rebuke online with some attendees calling it racist.

The float went along St. Denis Street carrying singer Annie Villeneuve and a pianist, along with a billboard that said "Once upon a time…" in French.

It was pushed by four black teens wearing tan-coloured clothes with dozens of white people following in white clothes.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor