A float in Montreal's Fête nationale parade Saturday quickly prompted widespread rebuke online with some attendees calling it racist.
The float went along St. Denis Street carrying singer Annie Villeneuve and a pianist, along with a billboard that said "Once upon a time…" in French.
It was pushed by four black teens wearing tan-coloured clothes with dozens of white people following in white clothes.
Video of Quebec history float goes viral amid allegations of racism
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:35 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment