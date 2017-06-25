Newsvine

Kris Kobach Claims 'A Significant Number' Of Refugees 'Will Become Terrorists'

Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state and gubernatorial candidate who is helping to run President Trump’s “voter fraud” probe, claimed in an interview with Breitbart News’ radio program this morning that the U.S. has no “moral obligation” to accept refugees because they do not tend to be the “poorest of the poor” in their home countries and “a significant number” will eventually “become terrorists.”

