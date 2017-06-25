Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1629 Seeds: 16109 Comments: 87495 Since: Oct 2008

Court rules that 4 million people can sue Mike Huckabee over robocalls promoting Christian film

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:10 AM
Discuss:

Approximately 4 million people who received robocalls from former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AR) promoting the Christian holiday film “Last Ounce of Courage” are eligible to join a class action suit, the Daily Beast reported Saturday night.

Residents from Nebraska to Oklahoma received a mailer this week that reads, “If you received one or more telephone calls that used the recorded voice of Mike Huckabee to deliver a message as part of a campaign for the movie Last Ounce of Courage, you may be a class member in a class action lawsuit.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor