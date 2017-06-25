Newsvine

World's biggest coal company closes 37 mines as solar prices plummet

The rapid growth in renewable energy continues to put a dent in the demand for coal.

Coal India, the world’s biggest coal mining company and producer of 82 percent of the country’s coal, announced the closure of 37 mines that are financially “unviable.”

The sites make up roughly nine percent of the total mines operated by Coal India. The company is expected save Rs 800 crore ($124 million) from the closures.

