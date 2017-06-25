U.S. Military Seeks to Delay Allowing Transgender People to Enlist

The heads of U.S. military branches are trying to delay a July 1 deadline for allowing transgender people to join the military, citing a need to “study the issue.”

Last year, an order by former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ending the military’s ban on transgender people serving openly gave the Pentagon until July to allow enlistment as long as aspiring service members had been stable in their identified genders for 18 months. If military bosses have their way, that deadline would be extended by at least six months, the Associated Press reported.