The first three months of President Donald Trump’s administration was not a particularly good time to be a refugee trying to enter the United States. The Department of Homeland Security has released the figures that show how the number of refugees admitted into the country plunged by nearly half under Trump. Around 13,000 refugees entered the United States in the first three months of Trump’s presidency, compared to the 25,000 who were admitted at the end of President Barack Obama’s administration.
Number of refugees entering U.S. plunges by almost half under Trump.
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:37 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment