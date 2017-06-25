The Brookings Institute has published a report on modern voter suppression in the United States, the results are horrifying though not unexpected.
The Republican Party has successfully brought back systemic, country-wide voter suppression, the likes of which the country has not seen since legal segregation. The report calls voter-Id laws the new “poll-tax” of the modern era.
STUDY: IN FLORIDA, 25% OF AFRICAN AMERICANS WERE UNABLE TO VOTE IN ELECTION 2016
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:42 AM
