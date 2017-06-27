Newsvine

E.U. announces record $2.7 billion antitrust fine on Google over search results

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s antitrust chief announced a record $2.7 billion fine against Google on Tuesday, saying that the powerful web-search leader illegally steered users toward its comparison shopping site and warning that other parts of Google’s business were in the crosshairs.

The fine is the largest the European Union has ever levied against a company for abusing its dominant position, and marked the latest confrontation over business practices between E.U. regulators and American tech giants. Google could face dizzying additional penalties if it loses an expected appeal and fails to comply.

