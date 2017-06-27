An African-American man and his two friends were recently arrested in Lawrenceville, Georgia, over a birthday pool party (video below). According to The Free Thought Project, Ashton Smallwood got permission from his apartment complex leasing office to have the pool party. Smallwood and his friends, Clifford Larose and Shauntelle Kindle, said that Det. Nermin Cultarevic, also a resident of Smallwood's apartment complex, told them to leave.
Cops Arrest Black Man, Friends Over Birthday Party (Video)
Seeded on Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:16 AM
