Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1629 Seeds: 16111 Comments: 87506 Since: Oct 2008

Cops Arrest Black Man, Friends Over Birthday Party (Video)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: opposingviews.com
Seeded on Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:16 AM
Discuss:

An African-American man and his two friends were recently arrested in Lawrenceville, Georgia, over a birthday pool party (video below). According to The Free Thought Project, Ashton Smallwood got permission from his apartment complex leasing office to have the pool party. Smallwood and his friends, Clifford Larose and Shauntelle Kindle, said that Det. Nermin Cultarevic, also a resident of Smallwood's apartment complex, told them to leave.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor