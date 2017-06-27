Newsvine

Trump Supporters Triggered by Starbucks Barista Who Wrote 'Build a Wall' on Customer's Cup

If you’re going to protest an esteemed establishment such as Starbucks, perhaps a logical place to start might be not purchasing coffee from the chain. Apparently, a gathering of Trump’s most ardent supports in Charlotte, NC, failed to recognize that giving money to a store is decidedly not an act of protest.

The whole incident is truly anodyne. According to The Charlotte Observer, a few days ago a barista labeled a customer’s coffee with “Build a Wall” because she was wearing a Trump t-shirt. The woman, Kayla Hart, told Fox46 that she felt “bullied” by multiple baristas at the location and walked out after other employees laughed at her.

