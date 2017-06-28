Is the UK or the US more of a disaster at the moment? It's a fair and serious question

For the past year or so the US and the UK appear to have been engaged in a race to the bottom: each trying to underperform the other with their electile dysfunction issues. The Brits are Brexiting? Well, we’re electing a toupee with a Twitter account as president. The US is still hung up about possible Russian involvement in its election? Quick, let’s hold an expensive and unnecessary general election in Britain and hang our parliament!

This week both sides of the Atlantic are, to use technical geopolitical jargon, even more of a hot mess than usual. In the low-budget reality show that is UK politics, Theresa May stands accused of basically bribing the DUP with £1bn, sourced from the mythical magic money tree, to prevent herself from being evicted from the Big Brexit House. Meanwhile, in the blockbuster dystopian drama that is the contemporary US, God-loving Republicans, flush with family values, are trying to take away health insurance from as many vulnerable people as possible by passing a new wealthcare bill.