J Edgar Hoover Versus Russki Trump - Who Would Win?

By Soph0571
Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:41 PM
Just watching the last episode of Genius about Einstein (brilliant series).  Hoover had a hard on for Einstein.  His version of anti-American was as deluded as it was hard-core.  Of course he hated the Russians with a passion.  Trump surely would have been in his cross hairs.  If Trump got called before Hoover's anti-American committee of right wing blowhards who do you think would win?  One would think that they are both so unhinged and right wing they would have got on famously  .....but.....but.....Russia?!?!?!  

So in a war between yesterday loon and today's loon who would be banished to a far off land?

Who would win with their version of what is anti-American?  

 

 

