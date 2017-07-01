North Carolina Fails to Fix Its Horrifying, Medieval Rape Law

North Carolina is the only state in the country in which a man may not be charged with rape if he continues intercourse after his partner withdraws consent. This unfortunate loophole was created by the North Carolina Supreme Court in 1979 when it ruled that when “the actual penetration is accomplished with the woman’s consent, the accused is not guilty of rape” if he continues sexual contact after consent is revoked. Over the last year, two North Carolina prosecutors have declined to bring rape charges in cases in which the victim withdrew consent, citing this rule. In April, Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson filed SB 553 to close the loophole and clarify that sex without consent qualifies as rape under state law.