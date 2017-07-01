Brave 22-year-old Simon Williams chose Heterosexual Pride Day to come out as straight to his friends and family.
Williams said he had been keeping it a secret for many years as he was concerned at the stigma facing heterosexuals in many sections of modern society.
However, he insisted coming out was the best thing he could have done
Brave man comes out as straight on Heterosexual Pride Day
