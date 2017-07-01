The Trump Administration Is Using Immigrant Children as Bait to Deport Their Parents

The Trump administration has broadened its immigration crackdown with a new push to arrest undocumented parents who paid smugglers to illegally bring their children into the United States, often in a bid to protect them from gangs and other violence in Central America.

Every year, tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors are apprehended at the border, often from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. Under the Obama administration, these children were processed by immigration officials, and then placed with sponsors—typically family members who were already in the country and may have paid smugglers to bring them over. Under the Trump administration, immigration officials have started using information they get from children at the border to identify undocumented relatives for detention and possible deportation.