Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1634 Seeds: 16126 Comments: 87636 Since: Oct 2008

Nevada becomes fifth US state to allow cannabis sales for recreational purposes

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Sat Jul 1, 2017 5:09 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Nevada has become the fifth state in the US with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.

People aged 21 and above can now buy up to an ounce of the drug at a time and use it in their homes if they have a valid ID in the western state, which is famed for the hotels and casinos in its largest city Las Vegas. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor