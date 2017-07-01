Nevada becomes fifth US state to allow cannabis sales for recreational purposes

Nevada has become the fifth state in the US with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.
People aged 21 and above can now buy up to an ounce of the drug at a time and use it in their homes if they have a valid ID in the western state, which is famed for the hotels and casinos in its largest city Las Vegas.
Seeded on Sat Jul 1, 2017 5:09 AM
