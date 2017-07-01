Donald Trump is planning a trade war, and the first casualty will be American jobs

As part of his “America First” principles, president Donald Trump and the steel industry figures he has brought into his administration, including commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, are planning to overrule virtually his entire cabinet to impose 20% tariffs on steel imports, Axios reports. They plan to cite “national security” concerns.

Aside from angering US allies and undermining global trade norms, the first victims of such a policy are likely to be American workers who make things with steel.