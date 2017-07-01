Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1634 Seeds: 16126 Comments: 87636 Since: Oct 2008

Donald Trump is planning a trade war, and the first casualty will be American jobs

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: qz.com
Seeded on Sat Jul 1, 2017 5:13 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

As part of his “America First” principles, president Donald Trump and the steel industry figures he has brought into his administration, including commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, are planning to overrule virtually his entire cabinet to impose 20% tariffs on steel imports, Axios reports. They plan to cite “national security” concerns.

Aside from angering US allies and undermining global trade norms, the first victims of such a policy are likely to be American workers who make things with steel.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor