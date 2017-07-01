Newsvine

Disney Parks Are Changing a "Pirates of the Caribbean" Wench Into a Woman Pirate & Shocker, People Are Pissed

Starting next year, Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride will no longer include the iconic Auction scene as we know it, in which animatronic “wenches” are sold as potential brides. The pirates in the scene chant “we want the redhead,” but that redhead will now be reimagined as a pirate herself. In a statement to the OC Register, Senior VP of Imagineering Kathy Mangum said, “We believe the time is right to turn the page to a new story in this scene, consistent with the humorous, adventurous spirit of the attraction.”

