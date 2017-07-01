Newsvine

London mosque targeted in terror attack now receiving death threats

After receiving a stream of hate mail and death threats, the leader of a London mosque hit by a terror attack last week now fears his place of worship faces further violence. The attack on June 19, when a van veered into worshipers near the mosque, left one man dead and 11 others injured. 

Mohammed Kozbar, chairman of the Finsbury Park mosque, told VICE News that the severity of the threats have left him worrying another attack is coming. 

