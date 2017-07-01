Eric Dreiband, a lawyer who represented a nonprofit that objected to the Affordable Care Act’s birth control benefit, was nominated Thursday by the White House to serve as an assistant attorney general.
He will lead the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Rights Division. NPR first reported in April that Dreiband was being considered.
Trump's Civil Rights Division Pick 'Made a Career of Going Against Women and LGBT Rights'
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jul 1, 2017 6:32 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment