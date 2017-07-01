Newsvine

UK man jailed after hitting Muslim teen with bacon

SOURCE FAVICONThe Houston Chronicle
A British man has been jailed after hitting a Muslim teen with a slab of bacon after hurling insults at her and her mother.

Alex Chivers was sentenced at a London court on Thursday to six months in jail for assault and a public order offense. The 36-year-old admitted to religiously or racially-aggravated assault.

Police said Friday that he approached two Muslims on June 8 in north London and made abusive Islamophobic comments before striking the teen with bacon.

