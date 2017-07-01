The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that same-sex couples do not have the right to spousal benefits for married gay couples.
The state court, which is dominated by Republican appointees and notoriously hostile to LGBT rights, made the ruling today.
It followed the 2015 US Supreme Court ruling, which had found that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry and enjoy equal protection under the law.
Texas Supreme Court blocks marriage benefits for married same-sex couples
Sat Jul 1, 2017 7:04 AM
