Undocumented Minister Told Daughter To Vote For Trump, Now He's Getting Deported

Sat Jul 1, 2017
Trump’s “deportation force” has located yet another “bad hombre” to throw back across the border — an undocumented minister who has been in the country since age 11.

Jorge Ramirez has been locked up in a detention facility since Trump’s immigration officials rounded him up in May. He says he supported Donald Trump for President, even encouraging his daughter (who is a citizen) to vote for The Donald.

Like everyone else who backed Trump, he is now experiencing his own personal betrayal. Ramirez supported Trump because his “conservative religious beliefs” almost demand that he be a Republican.

