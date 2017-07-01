Senate Republicans beg Mitch McConnell to save them from constituents by canceling August recess

A group of ten Republicans senators were the latest to join the chorus asking GOP leadership to save them from angry voters by cancelling the August recess.

In a Friday letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the group wrote, “we respectfully request that you consider truncating, if not completely foregoing, the scheduled August state work period,” the Washington Post reports.

Nearly a fifth of the Republican Senate caucus signed the letter, including Steve Daines (R-MT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), John Neely Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK) Mike Lee (R-UT), David Perdue, (R-GA), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Luther Strange (R-AL), Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and Thom Tillis (R-NC).